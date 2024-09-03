GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

CM fetes police who provided relief to stranded railway passengers

Published - September 03, 2024 08:37 pm IST - HYDERABAD  

The Hindu Bureau

District police personnel were felicitated by Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and  Director General of Police (DGP) for their swift response to a flood-related emergency. The Chief Minister felicitated Seerole Sub Inspector Ch. Nagesh for playing a key role in relocating 40 families trapped due to floods in Seetharam Thanda of Mahabubabad district.

The CM also honoured Rural CI Sarvayya and Town CI Devender, who coordinated the transfer of 5,300 passengers from the railway stations at Kesamudram to Kazipet after the railway track was washed away by floodwaters.

Meanwhile, Nalgonda and Nagarkurnool police officials were appreciated for successful rescue of 10 individuals of the Chenchu tribe from Dindi River waters in a joint operation with the Fire department.

A joint family from Gonaboinapally village, including Jalla Guruvaiah, 70, his wife Niranjamma, 60, and three sons — Jalla Bayyanna, 35, Jalla Satyaiah, 20, and Jalla Chinna Papaiah, 30, along with Papaiah’s wife Yadamma and children 20, Anjali, 5, Akhila, 3, Shiva, 16 and an infant were stranded in the floodwaters of the Dindi River.

The families were safely transported to a secure location, where they received necessary medical attention and relief materials. In addition, Medak’s Quick Response Team (QRT) along with village youth saved 45-year-old Ramavath Nandu from being swept away by floodwaters.

The incident was reported when Nandu was trying to cross a bridge near the Gundlavagu stream. According to the police chief, he managed to hold onto a rock in the stream noticing which Home Guard Mahesh and two youth rescued him with a rope.

Related Topics

Telangana / Hyderabad / relief and aid organisation / flood / police

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.