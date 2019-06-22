CM felicitates bankers at project inauguration

Chief Secretary to Telangana Government S.K. Joshi has stated that June 21, 2019 will be written in golden letters in the annals of Telangana as it is the day when Kaleshwaram project has become operational within a short span of three years.

Speaking at a function organised at Kannepally pump house on Friday to felicitate the guests, including bankers, he expressed happiness that the dream of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao of cultivating bumper crops in Telangana was getting to be a reality with Kaleshwaram project getting operational. He thanked everyone who took part in construction of the project.

Earlier, Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao felicitated Governor E.S.L. Narasimhan, chief ministers of Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh Devendra Fadnavis and Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy, respectively, and presented them with mementos.

He also felicitated bankers of the consortium that financed the project. Those who were felicitated included CEO and Managing Director of Andhra Bank J. Packirisamy, Executive Director of Indian Bank M.K. Bhattacharya, Director (Technical) of Rural Electrification Corporation S.K. Gupta, Director of Power Finance Corporation P.K. Singh, ED of Allahabad Bank K. Ramachandra and ED of Oriental Bank of Commerce S. Balakrishna Alse. ED of Bank of Maharashtra Hemant Kumar Tamta, General Manager of Punjab National Bank Binod Kumar, Chief General Manager of National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development Vijay Kumar, DGM and Zonal Head of Corporation Bank M.J. Ashok, Regional Head of United Bank of India S.V. Ramakrishna, GM of Andhra Bank Syamal Ghosh Ray, AGM of Punjab National Bank Mohammed Maqsood Ali, Zonal Manager of Indian Bank R. Manohar and others were felicitated.