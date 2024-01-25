CM felicitates athletes, assures them of full govt. support

January 25, 2024 12:16 am | Updated 12:17 am IST

HYDERABAD

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy felicitated Arjuna awardees and 2023 Asian Games medallists from the State, and promised them of complete support from the government.

The Chief Minister personally enquired from each of the sportspersons about their accomplishments and future assignments.

Mr. Reddy instructed the officials to compile a comprehensive list of issues and challenges being faced by each sportsperson.

The Chief Minister emphasised the need to devise effective solutions, considering avenues such as financial assistance, job opportunities, and any other support that aligns with the eligibility criteria, aiming to foster the development of sports in Telangana.

The visibly delighted sportspersons shared their moments of joy by showing the medals to the Chief Minister even while expressing gratitude for his profound interest in sports. Those who met the Chief Minister included Arjuna Awardees Commonwealth Games bronze medallist Husamuddin (boxing), Asian Games gold medallist Esha Singh (shooting), two-time world women’s boxing champion Nikhat Zareen, shooter Kynan Chenai Daris (gold medallist in Asian Games), Asiad bronze medallist athlete A. Nandini, shuttlers N. Sikki Reddy, P. Gayatri Gopichand, para athlete J. Deepthi, Para Asiad gold medallist

