CM favours rescheduling Group II exam: KTR

Chief Secretary asked to consult the TSPSC on the rescheduling

August 12, 2023 11:06 pm | Updated 11:06 pm IST - Hyderabad

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has directed the Chief Secretary to consult the Telangana State Public Service Commission to reschedule the Group-II examination to ensure no inconvenience is caused to the lakhs of aspirants.

Minister for Municipal Administration K. T. Rama Rao in a post on X (formerly Twitter) said that the Chief Minister has directed the Chief Secretary to consult with TSPSC and postpone the exam.

He has also advised the Chief Secretary to ensure proper staggering of the recruitment notifications in future as well so that every aspirant gets adequate time to prepare for all eligible exams, the Minister said in the post.

