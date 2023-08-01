ADVERTISEMENT

‘CM failed to console flood victims’

August 01, 2023 09:04 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST - HYDERABAD

 Busy with party expansion: Raghunandan Rao

The Hindu Bureau

The BJP came down on Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao alleging that he had failed to console the flood victims who had suffered hugely and instead was busy expanding party in Maharashtra.

Speaking to reporters here along with newly elected MLC A.V.N. Reddy on Tuesday, MLA M. Raghunandan Rao said that the Chief Minister had left for Maharashtra instead of visiting flood-submerged villages like Morancha. He said that they were not doing politics but waited long for government response.

“The crop loss alone due to heavy rains and floods was estimated at ₹1,500 crore while Cabinet sanctioned only ₹500 crore. When several Ministers and MLAs were sent to each village in Munugode constituency during elections, why not for flood affected areas?” asked Mr. Raghunandan Rao.

Referring to proposed extension of Metro Rail around the city, the BJP MLA questioned what happened to the extension of Metro Rail to old city to the span of 5.5 km.

On Kaddem project, Mr. Raghunandan Rao said that the State was not coming forward to take up repairs despite Centre coming forward to bear 70% of the expenditure under Dam rehabilitation and Implementation scheme.

