HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

CM extends Teachers’ Day greetings

Telangana’s residential education system has become role model for the country, says K Chandrasekhar Rao 

September 04, 2023 08:12 pm | Updated 08:12 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao greeted teachers on the eve of Teachers’ Day, the birth anniversary of former President S. Radhakrishnan.

In a message, the Chief Minister said teachers render invaluable service in inculcating discipline among students and imparting knowledge to them for making them capable in their respective fields. The importance of teachers could be seen from the fact that they are placed next only to parents.

He said the State government is implementing an effective action plan to ensure quality education to students as well as the welfare of students and teaching community. Telangana is a role model for the country in terms of quality education that is being provided in the residential educational institutions and the qualitative measures taken by the government in this direction are giving fruitful results, he said.

Students studying in government schools are proving their merit in education as well as sports at the national and international levels and this is a testimony to the government’s dedication and commitment towards improving the education sector, he added.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.