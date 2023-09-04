CM extends Teachers’ Day greetings

September 04, 2023 08:12 pm | Updated 08:12 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao greeted teachers on the eve of Teachers’ Day, the birth anniversary of former President S. Radhakrishnan.

In a message, the Chief Minister said teachers render invaluable service in inculcating discipline among students and imparting knowledge to them for making them capable in their respective fields. The importance of teachers could be seen from the fact that they are placed next only to parents.

He said the State government is implementing an effective action plan to ensure quality education to students as well as the welfare of students and teaching community. Telangana is a role model for the country in terms of quality education that is being provided in the residential educational institutions and the qualitative measures taken by the government in this direction are giving fruitful results, he said.

Students studying in government schools are proving their merit in education as well as sports at the national and international levels and this is a testimony to the government’s dedication and commitment towards improving the education sector, he added.