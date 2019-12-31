CM extends New Year greetings

Chief Minister K.Chandrasekhar Rao has extended his greetings to the people on the eve of New Year 2020.

In a message to the people here on Tuesday, he said that Telangana State had stood first in the country in several aspects within a short span of six years of the formation of the State and it was a moment of pride for every one. He hoped that the State would be march further in the New Year.

Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao called upon the people to take pledge in the New Year to make the State totally literate and every educated person should practice ‘each one – teach one’ slogan and educate the illiterate.

The State became a role model for others in several areas and won several national and international awards and as envisaged during the movement for Statehood, it was progressing in all the sectors, he said. One of the foremost achievements was overcoming power crisis and emerging as power surplus State offering uninterrupted power supply 24x7 to the farm sector. Even when the maximum power demand went up to 11,703 MW, it was supplied without any cuts. The fruits of Mission Bhagiratha were reaching people and Telangana became the first State in the country to have solved the drinking water problem once and for all. Other States were now keen to implement Mission Bhagiratha.

In the irrigation sector, the State had been doing well and completed the pending projects and provided irrigation facility to 10 lakh acres in Palamuru district. Work on Kaleswaram project, considered an engineering marvel in the world, was nearing completion. By next June, State would get full benefit out of the project and drought would be eradicated. The State was marching ahead in IT and Industry sectors too, he said.

The welfare schemes being implemented would provide social security to the poor but it was a blot on the State that despite leading in several sectors, the State was lagging behind in literacy rate. Everyone should work passionately to achieve cent per cent literacy and become stakeholders in the mission.