CM extends Dasara greetings

Festival holds significant place in cultural lifestyle of Telangana

October 23, 2023 03:17 am | Updated 03:17 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Foreigners joined women from Telangana to celebrate at Bathukamma Ghat, in Hyderabad, on Sunday.

Foreigners joined women from Telangana to celebrate at Bathukamma Ghat, in Hyderabad, on Sunday. | Photo Credit: G. RAMAKRISHNA

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao extended greetings to people on the occasion of Vijaya Dasami, Dasara festival.

In a message, he said: Dasara holds special and significant place in Telangana’s cultural lifestyle. People across the country celebrate Dasara in the name of Vijaya Dasami, a symbol of victory. The gathering of all members of the families to celebrate the festival exhibits unity among all sections of the people.

Sighting of Indian Roller (pala pitta), offering pujas and customary worship of jammi tree, whose leaves are exchanged in Alai Balai, and seeking blessings from elders, are distinctive of Dasara festivities in the State, he said.

He reiterated that the government will pursue the spirit of Vijaya Dasami and will strive to place the State which was achieved after a protracted struggle on the top. The Chief Minister prayed to Goddess Durga seeking her blessings to people.

