CM expresses shock over Singareni mine accident
Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao expressed shock over the mine accident at the Singareni Colleries Company Limited’s Adriyala Longwall Project, where a roof collapse trapped miners and officials, in Peddapalli district on Monday.
He spoke to SCCL chairman and MD N. Sridhar and took stock of the situation and instructed for all measures for the rescue operations. Mr. Rao also directed officials for expedited transfer of the injured victims and to provide them best treatment.
Although there was no confirmation if there were casualties in the accident, officials had informed that rescue operations continued till late night and as at 8 p.m., three of the seven miners trapped were saved from danger.
