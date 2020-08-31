CM expresses deep shock over Pranab’s death

Hyderabad

31 August 2020 20:25 IST

KCR recalls former President’s affinity towards Telangana

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has expressed deep shock over the death of former President Bharat Ratna Pranab Mukherjee on Monday.

The Chief Minister said that it was unfortunate that the best efforts put in by doctors for the past few weeks to save the ailing former President did not succeed. He recalled Pranab Mukherjee’s backing for the Telangana issue.

Pranab Mukherjee, who headed the high-power committee on separate statehood issue, had the distinction of signing the formation of Telangana State Bill. “The former President used to say that there was justice in the demand for separate Telangana and used to offer several useful suggestions to me. He bestowed special praise on me saying that very few leaders have the rare opportunity of seeing the movement launched by them reaching its goal and that I am privileged to have that rare opportunity and greatness,” Mr. Rao recalled.

He referred to the book The Coalition Years authored by Pranab Mukherjee and said Telangana statehood issue too figured in the book. The former President narrated an incident where Mr. Rao emphatically said he was only interested in Telangana and would not care for ministry and portfolio. Pranab Mukherjee visited the Yadadri temple complex and appreciated the renovation works going on at the site. A void was created in the country’s political arena in the death of the former President which could not be filled, he added.

The Chief Minister paid rich tributes to the departed soul personally and on behalf of the people of the State. He conveyed his heartfelt condolences to members of the bereaved family.