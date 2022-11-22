CM expresses anguish over death of FRO Srinivas Rao

November 22, 2022 07:49 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has expressed anguish and grief over the death of Forest Range Officer Srinivas Rao, who was allegedly killed in an attack by Gutthi Koya tribe people in Bhadradri Kothagudem district.

ADVERTISEMENT

Conveying his condolences to the family members of the deceased, he directed the Director General of Police M. Mahender Reddy to take steps to award stringent punishment to the guilty in accordance with law. He announced ex-gratia of ₹50 lakh to bereaved family and instructed the officials concerned to ensure that his family was paid full salary and allowances in accordance with the service rules till the time he would have retired if alive.

In addition, steps should be taken to provide a government job to the eligible member of the family on compassionate grounds. The last rites of the deceased should be performed with official honours and directed Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar to make arrangements accordingly. Ministers A. Indrakaran Reddy and Puvvada Ajay Kumar had been directed to attend the funeral and supervise the arrangements.

The Chief Minister made clear that the government would not spare anyone indulging in attacks on government servants and asserted that the guilty would be awarded stringent punishment. Exhorting the employees to discharge their duties without any fear, he said the government was committed to stand by them.