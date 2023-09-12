ADVERTISEMENT

CM exhorts citizens to strive for ‘Jungle Bachao, Jungle Badhao’

September 12, 2023 05:34 am | Updated 05:34 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister K.Chandrasekhar Rao has exhorted the people to accomplish ‘Jungle Bachao, Jungle Badhao’ with utmost dedication. For, visualising a society without forests, environment and green cover was unreasonable, he said.

Considering the importance of preservation of environment, the State government had formulated action plans in this direction soon after the formation of Telangana. “We are witnessing the results of the government’s commitment and perseverance in just a decade,” he said.

In a message marking Forests Martyrs’ Day on Monday, the Chief Minister recalled that 22 officers and staff of the department had lost their lives in the line of duty, and conveyed heartfelt tributes to the departed. They performed their duties on a mission mode to save forests and their commitment was inspiration to all, Mr.Rao said.

He said the State government’s ambitious programme Haritha Haaram was yielding amazing results in restoring forests and increasing the green cover with support from all sections of people. State capital Hyderabad clinched the ‘World Green City Award 2022’ presented by the International Association of Horticulture for improving green cover in the city.

The government’s main mission was conservation of nature in spite of witnessing unbounded development and high speed technological innovations, he asserted. Global warming was a result of not initiating adequate protection measures to save environment and it was the responsibility of all to safeguard the planet for future generations, he added.

In this context, the Chief Minister lauded the efforts of the forest department saying they were commendable. “Let’s all work together till we achieve the target of 33% forest cover in the State,” Mr.Rao said.

