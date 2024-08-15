CM disrespected even Gods on farm loan waiver and hurt religious feelings: Harish Rao

Former Finance Minister and Siddipet MLA T. Harish Rao alleged that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has not only betrayed farmers but also showed deep disrespect to religious beliefs on the farm loan waiver promise.

Mr. Rao alleged in a statement here on Thursday that the Chief Minister failed to respect the vows made on Gods and Goddesses to waive off ₹2 lakh loans. He questioned that if the Congress government’s claims that ₹2 lakh crop loans were waived off were true, how come only 22 lakh farmers benefited and the money spent for it was just ₹17,869 crore.

When BRS waived off ₹1 lakh crop loans, more than 35 lakh farmers benefited and it cost the government ₹17,000 crore. “This disparity itself shows that the CM is not sincere and has not kept his word,” he said.

Mr. Rao added that he was worried that due to the promises broken by the Chief Minister, Gods and Goddesses would be angry with Telangana and people might suffer. He said he would personally visit all the temples and Gods on whom the Chief Minister swore and plead with them not to harm the State.

The former Minister also took objection to the language being used by Mr. Revanth Reddy and said he was not fit to be a CM. In united Andhra Pradesh and in Telangana, there has never been a more disgraceful leader holding such a high office, he said. Mr. Revanth Reddy even dragged Sonia Gandhi’s name into his vows and broke those promises.