Telangana CM Revanth to undertake district visits soon, to cover one district every week

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has directed senior officials, including special chief secretaries, principal secretaries and secretaries, to discharge their duties in accordance with the government’s priorities.

The IAS officers should ensure that they have complete grip over the departments they are assigned to and provide accountable governance to the people. It is the responsibility of the officials and the departments concerned to work in close coordination to provide effective governance and make the State a role model for others in the country.

The officials have been directed to improve the performance of their respective departments if need be by revamping them and should come up with innovative programmes and schemes in the larger public interest. Each of the IAS officers should come up with a flagship idea pertaining to their departments and submit these ideas to the government within two weeks.

The Chief Minister recalled that several senior officials with experience of working with chief ministers from the time of the erstwhile united State were in key posts. These officials should understand the government’s priorities and improve their performance accordingly so that they can discharge their duties for the welfare of the people and development of the State.

Mr. Revanth Reddy made these remarks during a meeting with senior officials of all departments on Tuesday. Ministers Komatireddy Venkat Reddy and Tummala Nageswara Rao, Chief Secretary A. Santhi Kumari, CMO principal secretary V. Seshadri and other senior officials of 29 departments were present at the meeting.

He stressed the need for close coordination between the departments and officials as it was the only way to enhance the reputation of the government further. The officials should accordingly get control over affairs of their respective departments from secretariat to the field level. The Congress government had fulfilled five of the six guarantees it gave to the people within 100 days of coming to power, but the works had come to a halt subsequently due to the model code of conduct which was operational till recently.

Good governance

Since the election code had been lifted, the officials concerned should forthwith focus on delivering good governance in the coming days. In the process, they should share their innovative ideas for improving governance with the Chief Minister’s Office from time to time. There was need for the officials to follow discipline in discharge of their duties and give priority to people’s interest in line with the government’s priorities.

The officials were directed to be present in the secretariat on time and they should also undertake field visits to one district every week to understand the ground situation pertaining to implementation of the government’s programmes without confining themselves to offices. Review meetings with senior officials of the departments concerned should be held on a monthly basis to know about the progress of works.

Field visits

The Chief Minister was unhappy that collectors of several districts were not moving out of their offices. IAS officers should discharge their duties effectively in public interest and implement good governance practices. Mr. Revanth Reddy directed the Chief Secretary to ensure that district collectors conducted field visits on a regular basis.

They should check the functioning of the hospitals, anganwadi centres, schools and departments delivering services at the grass root level as part of their visits. Officials should swiftly respond to emergency situation besides improving the efficiency in their performance through innovative ideas.

He made clear that the government was not concerned about the personal likes and dislikes of the officials concerned and it would give them their due based on their performance. Officials discharging their duties effectively would be incentivised from time to time, he said cautioning them against taking their own decisions that could bring disrepute to the government.

District tours

Mr. Revanth Reddy announced that he would undertake visits to districts soon covering one district every week for obtaining first-hand information about the progress of the government schemes and programmes at the field level. He said the visits would focus on interaction with the people and the schedule of the visits would be communicated shortly.