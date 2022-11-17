CM directs R&B dept. to ensure adequate facilities in super specialty hospitals

November 17, 2022 10:22 pm | Updated 10:23 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has directed the Roads and Buildings department to ensure adequate facilities in the super specialty hospitals being constructed in different parts of the State.

The Chief Minister reviewed the functioning of the department with senior officials on Thursday. He checked the designs prepared by the department for construction of super specialty hospitals and made suggestions for further improving the facilities.

He said the hospitals should have all facilities as they were being constructed to cater to the medical requirements of people, especially poorer sections. The Roads and Buildings department had been entrusted with the responsibility of constructing super specialty hospitals and works were in progress in the development of these institutions in Hyderabad and Warangal.

Mr. Rao wanted the officials concerned to allot one floor each for ENT, dental and ophthalmology wings. Steps should be taken to ensure that special facilities were put in place for patients on the top floors. The new institutions should have facilities that would meet the requirements of patients as well as medical students and these hospitals should rival corporate hospitals in terms of their performance.

The Chief Minister directed the officials to incorporate the suggestions he made in the designs soon so that they could be finalised at the next meeting.