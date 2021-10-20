CM directs officials to take steps to stop illegal cultivation of ganja

Conducts review meeting with police and Excise officials

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has directed the Police and Excise departments to stop illegal cultivation and consumption of ganja with an iron hand.

There is a need to declare a war against cultivation and use of ganja in the light of reports over gradual increase in the consumption of the commodity. The departments should be on high alert and take remedial measures before the situation escalates. He favoured the appointment of a special officer of the rank of Director General of Police and creation of a special cell. Steps should also be taken to strengthen enforcement and flying squads.

Strict vigil should be maintained at the educational institutions and checkposts on the borders should be increased. Exchange of information among the departments should be strengthened further and necessary infrastructure like vehicles should be provided to the personnel. A special cell should be constituted in the intelligence department while cash rewards, special promotions and other incentives should be given to personnel who excel in their duties.

The Chief Minister was speaking at a high-level meeting of the officials of the two departments convened to discuss the steps needed to curb illicit cultivation of ganja on Wednesday. He recalled how the State made rapid strides since its formation achieving all the targets set for welfare and growth. With over 1.3 crore acres under cultivation, the State would soon cross Punjab in agriculture while the Mission Bhagiratha had ensured supply of safe drinking water to all households, including tribal habitations in remote areas.

On the industry front, almost all the internationally reputed companies set up their shop here and progress of the State was being appreciated nationally and internationally. The manner in which the police department had taken steps to maintain law and order situation had seen to it that there was steady stream of investments into the State.

The State could effectively check extremism because of the efforts of the police department and this had in turn contributed to recognition the State had achieved over the past seven years. “Coming in this backdrop, reports over the increase in availability of contraband like ganja are atrocious,” he said.

There was scope for the achievements registered by the State getting diluted if the menace was not eliminated. “The police and Excise officials should understand the seriousness of the situation in the light of reports that groups of youth are communicating among themselves through social media and consuming ganja,” he said.

The Chief Minister lamented that innocent youths were falling prey to those indulging in the sale of the contraband. Use of substances like ganja could have an adverse impact on the psychology of the youth and this could lead to suicides as de-addiction was a complex and long process. “The government is prepared to extend all the help that is needed in this direction. The departments should curb the menace with iron first and bring the culprits to book,” he asserted.

He reminded the officials that the State police force and enforcement agencies were lauded as the best in the country and the departments should take steps to retain the credit. He wanted them to study experiences from other States which could successfully control gGanja and the same time, steps should be taken to prevent consumption of arrack and gambling which were being reported.

“The police and excise departments should work with utmost coordination to see that there is no scope for Ganja cultivation or consumption in the State. The State should be made ganja-free by taking effective measures in the coming days,” he said.