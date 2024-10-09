CM directs officials to constitute one-man commission to study SC categorisation issue

The State government has decided to constitute a one-man commission to study the Supreme Court’s recent verdict in favour of the categorisation of Scheduled Castes into A,B,C and D groups and suggest measures for effective implementation of the judgment.

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy wanted the officials concerned to ensure that the commission submits its report in 60 days. The State government would issue notifications for further recruitments based on the recommendations made by the commission.

The Chief Minister held a review meeting on the implementation of SC categorisation and socio-economic survey of backward classes on Wednesday. Members of the Cabinet sub-committee constituted to study modalities for SC categorisation comprising N. Uttam Kumar Reddy, Damodara Rajanarasimha, Ponnam Prabhakar and Danasari Anasuya (Seethakka) briefed him about the representations received.

The meeting discussed about the implementation of SC categorisation in Punjab and Tamil Nadu as well as the steps being taken by the Haryana government in this regard. Mr. Revanth Reddy wanted the constitution of the commission headed by a retired High Court judge to avoid legal issues and set the 60-day deadline for the exercise. It was resolved to take the 2011 census as the basis for the enumeration of the SC population.

The Chief Minister instructed Chief Secretary A. Santhi Kumari to ensure that all departments cooperated with the commission in furnishing data required by it for the preparation of the report. The meeting also discussed the representations received on SC categorisation and regrouping of the castes and it was decided to hand over these representations to the commission for further action. The Commission would visit the State covering one of the erstwhile 10 districts a day to receive appeals and complaints at the field level.

‘Start BC caste survey’

Mr. Revanth Reddy directed officials to commence the socio-economic survey of backward classes with immediate effect after officials briefed him about the procedures followed in Bihar and Karnataka for the enumeration of BCs. Responding to a suggestion from BC Commission chairman G. Niranjan, the Chief Minister said the Planning department would be entrusted with the responsibility of conducting the survey. A senior bureaucrat would be nominated as coordinator between the BC Commission and the Planning department in this direction.

The officials concerned were directed to complete the survey in two months so that the report could be submitted by December 9. It was also decided to hold elections to the local bodies immediately after the completion of the survey.

