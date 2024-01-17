Telangana CM directs officials to complete land acquisition for RRR within three months

January 17, 2024 12:20 am | Updated 01:18 am IST - HYDERABAD

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has directed the officials concerned to expedite works relating to the Regional Ring Road (RRR).

The officials have been directed to complete the acquisition of the land required for the ambitious project within three months overcoming the obstacles if any. The directions follow the stoppage of works pertaining to RRR due to the problems faced on account of land acquisition.

The RRR was conceived as part of the Bharat Mala Pariyojana under which 158.64 km of works were proposed to be taken up under Phase -I. The State government had to bear half the cost of land acquisition for the project and the government has so far acquired 1,459.28 hectares of land of the proposed 1,935.35 acres proposed.

ADVERTISEMENT

The project had not seen any progress in the past nine months owing to the “non cooperation” by the previous BRS government. The previous government did not try to resolve the issues that cropped up with the National Highways Authority of India leading to stoppage of works on the project. The Congress government which took over the reins recently focused attention in expediting works pertaining to the RRR, according to an official release.

The government accordingly decided to categorise the State into three clusters for accelerating industrial development in the State. Accordingly, the urban Telangana within the outer ring road, semi urban cluster between the ORR and proposed Regional Ring Road and the rural cluster beyond the RRR limits for promoting industrial development.

Given the importance of the RRR for industrial development, the Chief Minister discussed the issue with the officials concerned and hoped that completion of the project would ensure transport facilities as well as promotion of industries in the semi urban zone thus accelerating the development of the State. The officials were directed to expedite land acquisition in three months and call for tenders for taking up works on the RRR (north) simultaneously.

At the same time, he requested the NHAI to declare the RRR (south) as a national highway and take up land acquisition in line with the plans. The State government on its part is prepared to bear its share of the project, though it’s burdensome financially as it is committed to complete the projects that protect the interests of the State.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.