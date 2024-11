Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has directed the Narayanpet district collector to inquire into the food poisoning incident in a high school in Maganur in the district and submit a detailed report about those responsible for the incident.

The Chief Minister enquired about the status of the students who took ill after consuming the mid day meals in the school. He directed the officials concerned to provide effective treatment to the affected students.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.