CM directs Irrigation officials to release water from Nagarjunasagar Left Bank Canal

October 05, 2023 11:20 pm | Updated 11:20 pm IST - HYDERABAD

 The direction follows the representations received from people

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister K. Chnadrasekhar Rao has directed the Irrigation department officials to start releasing water for ayacut under the Nagarjunasagar Left Branch Canal from Friday.

Water will be released to farmers from the allocation made to Telangana by the Krishna Water Disputes Tribunal. The Chief Minister took a decision to this effect following the representations made by farmers and MLAs of Nalgonda district. The MLAs as well as the farmers’ unions expressed apprehensions that there was scope for standing crops suffering damages in view of the deficient rainfall received in the current season.

The Chief Minister held a review meeting with the officials concerned on the representations received from different sections of the people from Nalgonda and Khammam districts on Thursday. The meeting discussed about the supply of water to the standing crops. The Chief Minister directed the officials concerned to release the next instalment of water within 20 days. He advised the farmers to make judicious use of water in view of the deficit rainfall and inadequate storage in the Nagarjunasagar.

He directed the ministers and officials concerned to supervise the release of water and ensure that farmers in the last mile were benefitted.

