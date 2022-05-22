CM deliberately ignored Jayashankar’s native village: Revanth Reddy

Telangana Congress president A. Revanth Reddy alleged that Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has “deliberately ignored development in Akkampet”, the native village of Telangana ideologue Jayashankar.

In a letter to the Chief Minister, he said that the village was yet to be made a Gram Panchayat and there was no Mission Bhagiratha water there despite KCR claiming that water connection was in every village. The village lacks basic facilities and Dalits don’t even has houses, he said.

“Such neglect of the village only reflects your hatred for Prof. Jayashankar who fought for a separate Telangana throughout his life, motivating students, intellectuals and political parties,” he said in the letter. “The neglect is deliberate and shows how KCR wants to suppress the very image of the late professor.”

Mr. Reddy said that he had lunch at the house of a Dalit in the village and was informed that no house was given to any of them. He demanded a double bedroom house to be constructed for the Dalit family immediately.

The Congress MP also asked the CM to review the land acquisition for the Warangal Outer Ring Road, as small and marginal farmers were losing their land and livelihood. “About 21,517 acres are being acquired in 27 villages and majority of these lands are cultivable and farmers totally depend on it,” he said.

“Congress is not against development but the government can’t play with the lives of thousands of farmers being affected by land acquisition. Farmers can’t turn into farm labourers and their future has to be taken care of,” he said.