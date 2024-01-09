CM delaying PRLIS by cancelling tenders: Kavitha

January 09, 2024 08:51 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST - hyderabad

hyderabad

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has asked the State government not to go ahead with its plans to cancel the tenders of Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme (PRLIS) and instead speed up works to complete the project and strive for securing national project status to it.

Speaking to the media in Mahabubnagar on Tuesday, along with MP M. Srinivas Reddy and former Minister V. Srinivas Goud, MLC K. Kavitha said that in spite of hurdles created by Congress leaders in the form of NGT and court cases, the BRS government had completed most of the project works and secured forest and environmental clearances.

Further delay in works in the name of re-tendering would deny water to the ayacut for a few more crop seasons. She sought to know from Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy as to where was the need to cancel the present tenders and go for fresh ones, when neither the scope of the project was changed nor were there any changes in design.

In case the government had redesigned the project, it must be shared with people with a power point presentation in the Assembly. She suggested the government to build pressure on the Centre to get the remaining clearances and approvals for PRLIS and requested the Chief Minister to focus on getting national status to it, since he had been blaming in the past that poor relations between then Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and Prime Minister Narendra Modi had denied national status to the project.

Ms. Kavitha alleged that Mr. Revanth Reddy was behind delaying the project by making some individuals file cases in courts and green tribunal against the project.

She also asked the Chief Minister to stop Andhra Pradesh from going ahead with Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Scheme (RLIS) works as there were reports that the neighbouring State was carrying works during nights.

Earlier, she visited the home of former MLA (Devarakadra) A. Venkateshwar Reddy at Annasagar village where she paid tributes to Mr. Reddy’s brother who passed away recently.

