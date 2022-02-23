CM dedicates Mallanasagar reservoir to the nation

Country being misgoverned, and I will set things right, says KCR

Country being misgoverned, and I will set things right, says KCR

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao said that he will wage a struggle till the last drop of his blood against divisive forces that are trying to disintegrate the country in the name of religion.

Addressing a public meeting after dedicating Mallannasagar reservoir to the nation, a balancing reservoir of multi-stage Kaleshwaram lift irrigation scheme, at Thogutta mandal headquarters village in Siddipet district on Wednesday, Mr. Rao said come what may he will put the country on right path with all resources at his command.

I will spend all my intellect for the purpose, he said.

“Very disgusting situation has been prevailing in the nation and it is spreading like cancer. Some IAS officers told me on Tuesday that they fear to send their children for studies to Bangalore. Bangalore is the silicon valley of India with about ₹3 lakh crore IT exports, followed by Hyderabad with ₹1.5 lakh crore. Shamshabad Airport stood as the fourth largest in the country with daily 580 airplanes landing here,” Mr. Rao remarked.

“Beautiful village atmosphere with booming economy is unveiling in the State despite non-cooperation from the Union government. We have achieved a greener Telangana. About 58,000 workers from 14 States worked in Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS). The engineers worked without fear. I promised to wash the feet of Komuravelli Mallanna with Godavari water and today I am doing that,” said Mr. Rao adding that the Kaleshwaram project was constructed sans corruption.

“Some people tried to create hurdles in the construction of reservoir and filed about 600 cases. Still we are able go ahead. With this project, the drinking water needs of Hyderabad will be met permanently. 70 tmcft storage capacity projects are coming up at Palamur district. We are completing even Devadula project taken up by former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu,” said Mr. Rao.

₹1,500 cr. sanctioned

Stating that the irrigation projects would be transformed as destinations for tourism, the Chief Minister announced sanctioning of ₹1,500 crore for this purpose and directed Finance and Health Minister T. Harish Rao and Tourism Minister V Srinivas Goud to take up the works immediately. He also announced sanctioning of ₹100 crore for construction of irrigation complex near Mallannasagar.

Mr. Harish Rao said that about four years ago, the court quashed all cases that were filed against Mallannasagar and accorded permission for its construction. He said that this place was selected by Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao after several hours of discussion with experts as water will reach half of Telangana from here.

Later in the day, the Chief Minister offered Godavari water abhishekam to Komuravelli Mallanna and washed the feet of Mallikarjuna Swamy (Mallanna).