CM conveys greetings on Srirama Navami

HYDERABAD

20 April 2021 20:50 IST

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has conveyed his greetings to people of the State on the occasion of Srirama Navami.

He said the Sri Rama Navami celebrations could not be organised on a large scale like every year on account of the COVID-19 pandemic. He wanted the devotees to watch online the celebrations to be held at Bhadrachalam amidst presence of a limited number of priests and officials. The Chief Minister said relationship between Lord Rama and Goddess Sita was holy and the way the sacrifices they made for the welfare of mankind should be ideal for the present and future generations.

He prayed that Lord Ram and Goddess Sita shower their blessings on the people of the State and help them lead comfortable life with peace, satisfaction and prosperity.

Advertising

Advertising