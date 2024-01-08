ADVERTISEMENT

CM constitutes Cabinet sub-committee on six guarantees implementation

January 08, 2024 08:22 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The panel had been constituted as 1.05 crore applications on six guarantees and 20 lakh more about others were received 

The Hindu Bureau

Officials of GHMC recording the data received through applications for the Praja Palana Abhaya Hastham scheme on Monday. | Photo Credit: RAMAKRISHNA G

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has announced constitution of a Cabinet sub-committee to go through the huge number of applications received under Praja Palana, the first people’s outreach programme launched by the Congress government, which concluded recently.

The Cabinet panel will be headed by Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and will have Ministers Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy and D. Sridhar Babu as its members. The committee has been entrusted the responsibility of working out modalities for the implementation of Abhaya Hastham, the six guarantees of the Congress government.

The Chief Minister took the decision after an elaborate review of the Praja Palana with Ministers and senior officials in the Secretariat on Monday. Briefing reporters later, Mr. Srinivas Reddy and Mr. Prabhakar said as many as 1.05 crore applications received from the people during the Praja Palana between December 28 and January 6 pertained to the six guarantees of the Congress.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The outreach programme also saw another 20 lakh applications relating to issuance of new ration cards and problems on account of the Dharani Portal from the people. The government had decided to computerise the data pertaining to the grievances received from the people by January 25. Accordingly, more than 30,000 data entry operators had been roped in for completion of the work. The computerisation of the grievances was aimed at preparing a comprehensive database related to the people’s grievances so that the government could act on them in a time-bound manner.

The Ministers criticised the opposition Bharat Rashtra Samiti leaders for levelling unnecessary charges on the new government over the implementation of the six guarantees. The government was committed to implement all the six guarantees it had promised to the people within 100 days of assuming charge and work was progressing in that direction.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US