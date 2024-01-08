CM constitutes Cabinet sub-committee on six guarantees implementation

January 08, 2024 08:22 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has announced constitution of a Cabinet sub-committee to go through the huge number of applications received under Praja Palana, the first people’s outreach programme launched by the Congress government, which concluded recently.

The Cabinet panel will be headed by Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and will have Ministers Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy and D. Sridhar Babu as its members. The committee has been entrusted the responsibility of working out modalities for the implementation of Abhaya Hastham, the six guarantees of the Congress government.

The Chief Minister took the decision after an elaborate review of the Praja Palana with Ministers and senior officials in the Secretariat on Monday. Briefing reporters later, Mr. Srinivas Reddy and Mr. Prabhakar said as many as 1.05 crore applications received from the people during the Praja Palana between December 28 and January 6 pertained to the six guarantees of the Congress.

The outreach programme also saw another 20 lakh applications relating to issuance of new ration cards and problems on account of the Dharani Portal from the people. The government had decided to computerise the data pertaining to the grievances received from the people by January 25. Accordingly, more than 30,000 data entry operators had been roped in for completion of the work. The computerisation of the grievances was aimed at preparing a comprehensive database related to the people’s grievances so that the government could act on them in a time-bound manner.

The Ministers criticised the opposition Bharat Rashtra Samiti leaders for levelling unnecessary charges on the new government over the implementation of the six guarantees. The government was committed to implement all the six guarantees it had promised to the people within 100 days of assuming charge and work was progressing in that direction.