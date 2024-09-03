GIFT a SubscriptionGift
CM consoles bereaved family members of father-daughter duo, who died in rain-related incident

Published - September 03, 2024 07:27 pm IST - KHAMMAM

The Hindu Bureau

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Tuesday consoled the family members of 26-year-old agricultural scientist, Ashwini, and her father Nunavath Mothilal, who were found dead after they were washed away in the overflowing Akeru stream at Purushothamaya Gudem in Mahabubabad district on Sunday.

The duo hailed from Gangaram Thanda in Khammam district.

The Chief Minister along with Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy visited Gangaram Thanda on Tuesday morning and paid floral tributes to the portraits of the deceased father-daughter duo.

Ashwini was an agricultural scientist at the University of Agricultural Sciences Dharwad (UASD).

The duo was on their way to Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad when the car they were traveling in was washed away in the overflowing Akeru stream.

The Chief Minister assured to sanction an Indiramma house and extend all possible help to the bereaved family members of the deceased duo. He said that every time Akeru stream overflows, residents of Sitaram Thanda and two more thandas in Mahabubabad district face travails.

The Chief Minister issued directions to the district authorities to develop model residential colonies to accommodate residents of the three thandas. He directed the officials to sanction Indiramma houses to all of them.

As the residents lost crucial documents, including Pattadar Pass Books, Aadhaar Cards and other certificates, officials were directed to issue new documents to them as per norms.

