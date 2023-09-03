ADVERTISEMENT

CM congratulates ISRO on Aditya L1 launch

September 03, 2023 09:14 am | Updated 09:14 am IST - HYDERABAD

He congratulated the ISRO Chairman and other scientists and technical staff on the occasion.

The Hindu Bureau

Telangana CM expressed delight over the successful launch of the Aditya L1 satellite by ISRO | file photo | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has expressed delight over the successful launch of the Aditya L1 satellite by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Saturday to study the cosmic events related to the Sun. In a statement, Mr. Rao said ISRO had achieved another major milestone in the field of space research and the success of Aditya L1 launch by the India’s scientists in the field of space research stands as a role model for the world and it is a proud moment for every Indian. He congratulated the ISRO Chairman and other scientists and technical staff on the occasion.

