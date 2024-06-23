ADVERTISEMENT

CM conducts a review with officials regarding integrated residential schools

Published - June 23, 2024 10:17 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Land acquired in Kodangal and Madhira constituencies for pilot projects

The Hindu Bureau

CM A Revanth Reddy, DyCM Bhatti Vikramarka conduct a review on integrated schools on Sunday

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka reviewed with officials the proposal to establish an integrated residential school in each Assembly constituency across the State. The duo, along with Chief Secretary Santi Kumari, examined several models prepared by the architects at the meeting at the CM’s residence here on Sunday. Since the government is contemplating establishing integrated residential schools that comprise SC, ST, BC, and Minority schools on the same campus, officials are currently identifying suitable sites for the integrated schools. 

Official sources said that the government had already acquired 20 acres of land each in Kodangal and Madhira Assembly constituencies, represented by Revanth Reddy and Bhatti respectively, and government is getting ready to set up the schools in these constituencies as pilot projects.

