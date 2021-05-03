CM condoles death of former MLA

HYDERABAD

03 May 2021 18:42 IST

Former MLA of erstwhile Ramayampet constituency Rajaiahgari Muthyam Reddy is dead

Chief Minister K.Chandrasekhar Rao has mourned the death of former MLA of erstwhile Ramayampet Assembly Constituency Rajaiahgari Muthyam Reddy.

The CM recalled the services rendered by Muthyam Reddy and the association he had with the latter. Muthyam Reddy sacrificed his MLA seat and rendered services as MLC and ZP chairman. Medak district lost an ideal leader in the death of Muthyam Reddy, the Chief Minister said. He conveyed his condolences to the members of the bereaved family.

Advertising

Advertising