CM condemns arrest of Sisodia

February 27, 2023 08:08 pm | Updated 08:08 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Bharat Rashtra Samiti president and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has condemned the arrest of Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia by the Cetral Bureau of Investigation.

The Chief Minister described the arrest of Mr. Sisodia as nothing more than diverting people’s attention from “Adani-Modi nexus”. The Chief Minister’s reaction came after the court granted five-day CBI custody to the Delhi deputy Chief Minister in the alleged irregularities in the excise policy.

Ministers K.T. Rama Rao and T. Harish Rao too condemned the arrests and said it reflected the “vindictive politics” of the BJP as it was unable to take on the Aam Admi Party politically.