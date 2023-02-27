ADVERTISEMENT

CM condemns arrest of Sisodia

February 27, 2023 08:08 pm | Updated 08:08 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Says it is nothing more than diverting attention from ‘Adani-Modi nexus’ 

The Hindu Bureau

Bharat Rashtra Samiti president and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has condemned the arrest of Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia by the Cetral Bureau of Investigation.

The Chief Minister described the arrest of Mr. Sisodia as nothing more than diverting people’s attention from “Adani-Modi nexus”. The Chief Minister’s reaction came after the court granted five-day CBI custody to the Delhi deputy Chief Minister in the alleged irregularities in the excise policy.

Ministers K.T. Rama Rao and T. Harish Rao too condemned the arrests and said it reflected the “vindictive politics” of the BJP as it was unable to take on the Aam Admi Party politically.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US