CM cheated Mahabubnagar: Revanth Reddy

July 30, 2023 08:33 pm | Updated 08:33 pm IST - Hyderabad

The Hindu Bureau
TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy welcomes BRS leaders from Mahbubnagar into Congress

Former municipal chairperson of Mahabubnagar Radha Amar, former Market Committee chairman Amarender Raju and Councillor Rama Devi were among several leaders from the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) who joined the Congress in the presence of TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy and former MLA A. Sampath Kumar on Sunday.

Welcoming them into the party, Mr. Reddy said that Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao had cheated Mahabubnagar by not fulfilling any of the promises made to the district that sent him to Parliament. While the CM earned farm houses, newspapers, media houses and hundreds of crores, people of Mahabubnagar district have nothing, he charged.

He also alleged that Minister for Excise Srinivas Goud was grabbing all the available land, including Wakf land. “Every Minister and MLA are involved in all ‘land, sand, mine and wine’ businesses looting the State,” he charged and asked people to ensure the win of all Congress candidates in erstwhile Mahabubnagar district.

