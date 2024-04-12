CM celebrates Eid at Shabbir Ali’s residence

April 12, 2024 03:12 am | Updated 03:12 am IST - HYDERABAD

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy celebrated Eid at the residence of Mohammed Ali Shabbir, Adviser to the Telangana government, enjoying the delicacies served on Ramzan.

Mr. Reddy arrived at Mr. Shabbir Ali’s residence in the morning along with Khairatabad MLA Danam Nagender and DCC Khairatabad president Rohin Reddy among others. Later, he left for New Delhi.

Later in the day, Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar, Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka, Ministers Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, D Sridhar Babu and Ponnam Prabhakar, AICC Telangana Incharge Deepadas Munshi, K. Jana Reddy and Madhu Yashki Goud also visited Mr Shabbir’s residence.

The guests were treated to a sumptuous feast featuring a delectable spread of Haleem, Biryani, Double Ka Meetha, and other mouth-watering Hyderabadi dishes. And, of course, the star of the dessert table was the rich and creamy Sheer Khorma.

