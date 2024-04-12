GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

CM celebrates Eid at Shabbir Ali’s residence

The guests were treated to a sumptuous feast featuring a delectable spread of Haleem, Biryani, Double Ka Meetha, and other mouth-watering Hyderabadi dishes

April 12, 2024 03:12 am | Updated 03:12 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Chief Minister Revanth Reddy being received by family members of Mohammed Ali Shabbir, in Hyderabad on Thursday.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy being received by family members of Mohammed Ali Shabbir, in Hyderabad on Thursday. | Photo Credit: ANI

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy celebrated Eid at the residence of Mohammed Ali Shabbir, Adviser to the Telangana government, enjoying the delicacies served on Ramzan.

Mr. Reddy arrived at Mr. Shabbir Ali’s residence in the morning along with Khairatabad MLA Danam Nagender and DCC Khairatabad president Rohin Reddy among others. Later, he left for New Delhi.

Festive cheer in Hyderabad as Muslims celebrate Id-ul-Fitr

Later in the day, Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar, Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka, Ministers Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, D Sridhar Babu and Ponnam Prabhakar, AICC Telangana Incharge Deepadas Munshi, K. Jana Reddy and Madhu Yashki Goud also visited Mr Shabbir’s residence.

The guests were treated to a sumptuous feast featuring a delectable spread of Haleem, Biryani, Double Ka Meetha, and other mouth-watering Hyderabadi dishes. And, of course, the star of the dessert table was the rich and creamy Sheer Khorma.

Related Topics

Telangana / festivals

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.