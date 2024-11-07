CM calls on Governor, briefs him about household survey

Hyderabad

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy called on Governor Jishnu Dev Varma at Raj Bhavan on Wednesday.

Accompanied by Minister P. Srinivasa Reddy, MPs Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy, Balaram Naik, and government advisers Vem Narender Reddy, Shabbir Ali and Gutha Amit Reddy, the CM briefed the Governor on the launch of the household survey across Telangana.

Mr. Revanth Reddy told him about the socio-economic, educational, employment, political and caste survey, and gave details regarding the official process adopted in the survey.

He requested the Governor to bring the survey to the attention of the Union government and take it into consideration during the national caste census, which will be launched in 2025. He also invited Mr. Dev Varma to his brother’s daughter’s wedding.