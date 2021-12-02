CM calls on bereaved Gadwal MLA, family

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao flanked by ministers V Srinivas Goud and Niranjan Reddy speaking to Gadwal MLA B. Krishna Mohan Reddy

HYDERABAD

02 December 2021 19:08 IST

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao visited Gadwal on Thursday and consoled MLA B. Krishna Mohan Reddy and his family members over the demise of Bandla Venkatrami Reddy, father of Krishna Mohan Reddy, who passed away on November 11.

Mr Chandrasekhar Rao arrived in a special bus and offered floral tributes to Venkatarami Reddy at a programme organised at MLA camp office. He has consoled Revathamma, wife of Venkatarami Reddy, Krishna Mohan Reddy and other family members.

He was accompanied by Minister V. Srinivas Goud and others.

