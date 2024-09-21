GIFT a SubscriptionGift
CM calls for integration of ITIs and Polytechnics under Skill University, pushes for industry-oriented courses 

Published - September 21, 2024 11:07 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy instructed officials concerned to bring all ITI, ATC and polytechnic colleges offering professional skills training under the ambit of the Young India Skill University. He also called for the introduction of skill-based courses in Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs), Advanced Training Centres (ATCs) and polytechnic colleges across the State to meet current market demands.

At a review meeting with officials from the Department of Labour and Employment at the State Secretariat on Saturday, Mr. Reddy emphasised the need for courses aligned with industry requirements. Addressing the officials, he directed them to form a committee to draft syllabi for these market-driven courses, incorporating inputs from experts and academicians.

The Chief Minister also stressed the importance of ensuring that each ITI in the state has a principal and that students receive comprehensive training. He ordered regular monitoring and inspections of ITIs to maintain the quality of education and training.

Mr. Reddy suggested expanding ATC infrastructure by establishing new centres in polytechnic colleges. He further directed officials to identify constituencies without ITI or ATC facilities and submit a report. The goal is to establish ITI/ATC centres in 100 Assembly constituencies, excluding Hyderabad city.

Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari, Principal Secretary Sanjay Kumar, OSD to the Chief Minister B. Ajith Reddy and TSIIC Managing Director Vishnuvardhan Reddy were among those who attended the meeting.

