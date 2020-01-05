CM busy looking after his family welfare: Bhongir MP

Congress MP from Bhongir, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, has alleged that instead of thinking about people’s welfare and development, Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao is spending all his energies on the welfare and development of his family members.

Speaking at the party workers meeting of Ibrahimpatnam municipality on the outskirts of the city on Sunday, he said Mr. Rao is preparing the ground to crown his son K.T. Rama Rao as the Chief Minister, besides trying to send his daughter K. Kavitha, who was defeated in the last Lok Sabha elections from Nizamabad, to Rajya Sabha.

The difference between the Congress leadership and the leadership of Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), is people, he said. While people are important to the Congress leadership, posts and positions are important to the TRS leadership, he said. Mr. Rao failed to keep any of the promises he made during the two elections, he said.

Commenting on Mr. Rao’s reported warning to his Cabinet colleagues that they would lose ministerial berths in case the party is defeated in the municipal elections in their areas, he sought to know why he had not quit as TRS president and as Chief Minister following the defeat of his daughter Ms. Kavitha at Nizamabad, if the same yardstick is to be applied.

Alleging that the State government had diverted funds released by the Centre to municipalities, the Congress leader demanded that the government issue a white paper on the release of funds during the last six years.

Turning to the local TRS leaders, including the MLA, the Congress leader alleged that instead of sparing some time on the development of Ibrahimpatnam, they are indulging in land grabbing, including encroachment of tanks. The local legislator has no sincerity even to get funds released for the development of Ibrahimpatnam, the Congress MP said and asked the party workers to work for the victory of Congress candidates.