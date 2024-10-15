CM backs VLF Naval Station, urges political unity for national defence

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy addressed the public after the foundation stone laying ceremony for the Very Low Frequency (VLF) Naval Station in Vikarabad, highlighted the importance of the project for national security. He highlighted the long-standing efforts to establish the VLF station, which began in 2014, and addressed concerns raised by critics.

“Many have opposed the station, but a similar VLF station set up in Tamil Nadu in 1990 has caused no harm to nature or the people living there,” the Chief Minister stated. He urged those opposing the project to put national security above political interests, stressing the importance of unity on defence matters. “While we may belong to different political parties, we must unite for the safety and security of the nation,” he added.

Addressing environmental concerns, Mr. Reddy assured the activists that the project poses no threat to the environment, reiterating that defence and security of the nation must be prioritised. He also made a special request to the Navy to ensure public access to the 500-year-old Ramalingeswara Swamy temple during construction, acknowledging its cultural and sentimental importance to the local community.

He further urged the importance of supporting the local population, calling for one-third of admissions to the upcoming naval school to be reserved for children from the region.

The Chief Minister also pointed out that Hyderabad is already home to key defence institutions reinforcing the State’s strategic role in national security. He noted that the groundwork for the VLF project, including land transfer and funding allocations, had been set by the previous administration in 2017, and his government is committed to moving the project forward.

