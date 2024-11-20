CM attacking Opposition to cover up his government’s failures: BJP

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has been resorting to attacking Opposition leaders ‘out of frustration’ and in order to cover up his ‘government’s failures’ especially in implementing the promised guarantees to the people, charged the Telangana BJP on Wednesday.

In a series of separate press conferences, legislature party leader A. Maheshwar Reddy, general secretary G. Premender Reddy, party spokesperson Rani Rudrama Devi took umbrage to the Chief Minister criticising Prime Minister Modi and their party president and Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy in the Warangal meeting on Tuesday and stated that the Congress government otherwise has nothing much to boast of in the last 11 months.

“Mr. Revanth Reddy does not have the stature to comment on Mr. Modi who has won the country’s mandate for the third successive time and is leading the country towards the developed nation status. He (CM) should think before making unsavoury comments on our leader,” said Mr. Maheshwar Reddy.

The LP leader called the CM an ‘opportunistic politician and incapable administrator’ who has been serenading Congress leader Sonia Gandhi because he was feeling ‘insecure and not sure of keeping the top post’. He also alleged there is no action against the BRS government ‘misdeeds’ due to ‘settlements’ and dared the government to release ‘white papers on each department.

Mr. Premender Reddy accused Mr. Revanth Reddy of repeating the ‘same lies in the same place’ and said the farmers have been cheated along with other sections of the society with the government not even implementing the Centrally-sponsored farm insurance scheme.

Paddy farmers are being forced to sell to ‘brokers’ because of the tardy procurement process. Everywhere from Lagacharla to Musi River Project, common people have risen in protest against the government, he claimed.

Ms. Rani said the promised welfare schemes to women has not seen the light of the day with doubts about their safety and security issue rising. Earlier, secretaries S. Prakash Reddy and K. Venkateswaralu too flayed the Chief Minister.