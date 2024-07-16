CM asks Home dept. to take steps for L&O maintenance with special focus on Hyderabad

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has directed senior Home department officials to take steps for maintenance of law and order situation with a special focus on the State Capital.

The police officials should initiate stringent measures to check human trafficking and initiate action against those indulging in the menace. Action should also be initiated against companies found guilty of manufacturing spurious seeds and fertilisers in the interest of farmers.

The Chief Minister gave the directions during his interaction with the superintendents of police and other senior officials as part of the conference of collectors and SPs held here on Tuesday. He wanted the peace committees to be reconstituted at the police station level and directed the police to adopt friendly policing with sufferers, not with criminals.

While the police was continuing regular checks on drunken driving, steps should be taken for launching special drive against drugs. The Home department should work in close coordination with the Excise department in checking movement of drugs and their consumption. Stringent action should be initiated against foreign nationals indulging in the sale of drugs while steps should be taken to avoid inconvenience to the food court operators during nights in the GHMC area.

He exhorted collectors and SPs to work in coordination with the elected representatives at the district level. “The government has not given postings to collectors and SPs based on recommendations and the postings have been made after ascertaining the efficiency of the officers concerned,” he said.

The Chief Minister was particular that collectors should undertake field visits on a regular basis to understand the ground situation while the police officials from the DGP level to constables should continue physical policing.

Mr. Revanth Reddy referred to the crop loan waiver to be initiated in a couple of days and said it was the most prestigious scheme of the government and collectors should lay special emphasis on the effective implementation of the scheme. “Not a single farmer should be left out because of negligence,” he said.

