GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

CM asks Home dept. to take steps for L&O maintenance with special focus on Hyderabad

He wants reconstitution of peace committees at police station level  

Published - July 16, 2024 09:01 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has directed senior Home department officials to take steps for maintenance of law and order situation with a special focus on the State Capital.

The police officials should initiate stringent measures to check human trafficking and initiate action against those indulging in the menace. Action should also be initiated against companies found guilty of manufacturing spurious seeds and fertilisers in the interest of farmers.

The Chief Minister gave the directions during his interaction with the superintendents of police and other senior officials as part of the conference of collectors and SPs held here on Tuesday. He wanted the peace committees to be reconstituted at the police station level and directed the police to adopt friendly policing with sufferers, not with criminals.

While the police was continuing regular checks on drunken driving, steps should be taken for launching special drive against drugs. The Home department should work in close coordination with the Excise department in checking movement of drugs and their consumption. Stringent action should be initiated against foreign nationals indulging in the sale of drugs while steps should be taken to avoid inconvenience to the food court operators during nights in the GHMC area.

He exhorted collectors and SPs to work in coordination with the elected representatives at the district level. “The government has not given postings to collectors and SPs based on recommendations and the postings have been made after ascertaining the efficiency of the officers concerned,” he said.

The Chief Minister was particular that collectors should undertake field visits on a regular basis to understand the ground situation while the police officials from the DGP level to constables should continue physical policing.

Mr. Revanth Reddy referred to the crop loan waiver to be initiated in a couple of days and said it was the most prestigious scheme of the government and collectors should lay special emphasis on the effective implementation of the scheme. “Not a single farmer should be left out because of negligence,” he said.

Related Topics

Telangana / Hyderabad / human trafficking / narcotics & drug trafficking / crime, law and justice / law enforcement / violation of law / police

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.