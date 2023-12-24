CM Revanth Reddy asks Cyberabad commissioner to inquire into antecedents of Book My Show 

December 24, 2023 08:44 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has directed the Cyberabad police commissioner to inquire into the antecedents of ticket booking platform Book My Show which was selling tickets for sun burn party online.

He said the online platform had not obtained any permission from the government to sell tickets for the sun burn party on December 31 night. But tickets are being sold through the platform. “There is no permission for youth under 18 years and there is no provision to sell liquor to children in this age group,” he said.

Mr. Revanth Reddy wondered how tickets were being sold through the platform when there was no police permission to the proposed party. States like Goa, Maharashtra and Karnataka banned such parties and police should deal sternly with the organisers of such shows.

Asserting that the nature of crime had changed over the years with cybercrime becoming the biggest challenge, he exhorted the officials concerned to strengthen their functioning and focus on such events rather than looking at them as sources of revenue.

Expressing concern that youth were being misguided, he said the government would give full powers to the police department to effectively combat such people. “Don’t spare anyone irrespective of their stature or background,” he said.

