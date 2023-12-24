GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

CM asks Cyberabad commissioner to inquire into antecedents of Book My Show 

The online ticketing platform caught CM’s attention for selling tickets for sun burn party on December 31

December 24, 2023 08:44 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Revanth Reddy

Revanth Reddy

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has directed the Cyberabad police commissioner to inquire into the antecedents of ticket booking platform Book My Show which was selling tickets for sun burn party online.

He said the online platform had not obtained any permission from the government to sell tickets for the sun burn party on December 31 night. But tickets are being sold through the platform. “There is no permission for youth under 18 years and there is no provision to sell liquor to children in this age group,” he said.

Mr. Revanth Reddy wondered how tickets were being sold through the platform when there was no police permission to the proposed party. States like Goa, Maharashtra and Karnataka banned such parties and police should deal sternly with the organisers of such shows.

Asserting that the nature of crime had changed over the years with cybercrime becoming the biggest challenge, he exhorted the officials concerned to strengthen their functioning and focus on such events rather than looking at them as sources of revenue.

Expressing concern that youth were being misguided, he said the government would give full powers to the police department to effectively combat such people. “Don’t spare anyone irrespective of their stature or background,” he said.

Related Topics

Telangana / police

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.