CM asks Centre to include Hyderabad in CSMP under Amrut 2.0 

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has urged the Central government to include the State Capital’s Comprehensive Sewerage Master Plan under Amrut 2.0 considering it as a special project under the scheme.

The Chief Minister who is on a two-day visit to New Delhi called on Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday. He explained that the historic city of Hyderabad still had an outdated sewerage system that was inadequate for the present needs. He drew the attention of the Union Minister to the lack of proper sewerage systems in surrounding municipalities and stressed the need for Hyderabad and its surrounding municipalities to achieve 100% wastewater treatment to sustain the city’s global living standards.

Mr. Revanth Reddy informed Mr. Khattar that a detailed project report was prepared for the sewerage master plan covering Hyderabad and 27 municipalities near by. The plan encompassed an area of 7,444 km with an estimated cost of ₹17,212.69 crore. He handed over the DPR to the Union Minister requesting financial assistance for the project through AMRUT 2.0 or by recognising it as a special project.

The Chief Minister explained that Musi river runs for 55 km through Hyderabad with 110 km of sewage draining into the river. The government had prepared a DPR for constructing trunk sewers, large-size box drains and new sewage treatment plants at a cost of ₹4,000 crore to prevent discharge of sewage into the river. The Chief Minister submitted the project report prepared in this regard to the Union Minister seeking approval and swift permission to start the work.

Metro Rail expansion

Mr. Revanth Reddy briefed Mr. Khattar about the expansion of Hyderabad Metro Rail and said DPRs were completed for several corridors, including Nagole to Rajiv Gandhi International Airport at Shamshabad (36.8 km), Raidurgam to Kokapet Neopolis (11.6 km), MG Bus Station to Chandrayangutta (7.5 km), Miyapur to Patancheru (13.4 km), and LB Nagar to Hayathnagar (7.1 km), totalling 76.4 km. The estimated cost of the expansion was ₹24,269 crore.

The Chief Minister proposed a 50:50 joint venture between the State and Central governments for taking up works on these corridors. Assuring that a detailed project report in this regard would be submitted soon, the Chief Minister sought the cooperation of the Union Government in the prompt implementation of the project.