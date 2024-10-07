CM asks Centre for speedy release of ₹11,713 crore for repair and restoration of basic amenities affected by floods

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has requested the Central government to ensure speedy release of ₹11,713.49 crore enabling the State government to take up repair and restoration of basic amenities like roads damaged due to the recent heavy rains and floods.

The Chief Minister who is on a two-day visit to New Delhi called on Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday and explained to him about the severe damages suffered by Telangana due to the recent rains and floods between August 31 and September 8. As many as 37 persons and over one lakh cattle died while crops in 4.25 lakh acres suffered severe damages due to the calamity. This was in addition to roads, culverts, causeways and other infrastructure that were damaged.

The State government started repair and restoration works with immediate effect and addressed communication to the Centre informing that the preliminary estimates projected the damages at ₹5,438 crore. The Central teams which visited the affected areas projected the damages to basic amenities at ₹11,713 crore in its report submitted to the Centre on September 30.

These funds would not however suffice the purpose as the damages were much more, he said urging the Centre to release the funds without any delay. The Centre had released ₹416.8 crore to Telangana under the two phases of SDRF for 2024-25, Mr, Revanth Reddy said requesting the Centre not to link the usage of previous releases to the present ones. The government was committed to utilise the funds pertaining to SDRF in the current fiscal itself.

Three districts

The Chief Minister, who earlier participated in the meeting convened by the Union Home Minister to review the situation in Left Wing Extremism (LWE) affected areas, wanted the Home Ministry to include Adilabad, Mancherial and Kumrambheem Asifabad districts in the LWE affected areas. These districts were removed from the list of the affected districts in the past.

He wanted adequate focus to be laid on Telangana which shared borders with LWE affected States of Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh. In addition, joint task force teams of the CRPF should be positioned in Kondavai village of Cherla mandal of Bhadradri Kothagudem and Alubaka village of Venkatapuram mandal of Mulugu district in view of internal security considerations.

The Home Ministry was requested to release the Centre share of ₹18.31 crore pending payment to SPOs besides relaxing the norms to allow the recruitment of 1,065 SPOs. Steps should be taken to strengthen some police stations in Mulugu and Jayashankar Bhupalpally districts. The Chief Minister briefed the Union Home Minister about the training programmes that were being given by the Greyhounds to newly recruited officers against extremists and requested the Centre to release ₹25.59 crore for the purpose in the current year.