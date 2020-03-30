CM appreciated for his help for migrants

The statement made by Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao that migrant labourers are stakeholders in the development of Telangana State and assurances and confidence building measures announced by him to take care of migrant workers in every aspect had evoked appreciation from all quarters across the country.

Several prominent political, film and media personalities have posted messages in social media congratulating Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and the State government.

Union Animal Husbandry Minister Gururaj Singh tweeted that KCR had won hearts of the people at this time of crisis.

Union Minister of State Sanjeev Balyan tweeted: “My appreciation for the way Telangana CM KCR Garu has assured the public.”

Former prime minister Manmohan Singh’s media advisor Sanjay Baru tweeted: “Excellent statement by Telangana CM. This is leadership.”

ANI Managing Editor Smita Prakash tweeted: “This is the way it should be done. Words of assurance delivered with confidence that everything he promises will reach the migrant labourers. Well done CM KCR.”

Several national media representatives have reacted to Smita Prakash tweet. They said the Telangana State government stood as a role model in the migrant labour issue.

News18 managing director Amish Devgan tweeted: “When other States are sending the migrant labour back, it is wonderful that the Telangana State is treating the migrant labour as its family members.”

Bharat Samachar Editor-in-Chief Brajesh Mishra tweeted: “KCR proved that India is not divided by the State boundaries. This is a welcome gesture. CMs of other states should follow Philosophy of Vasudaika Kutumabakam.”

Journalist Ravi Prasad Dubey tweeted: “KCR has won the hearts. We have witnessed how Migrant labours are sent back in other states. Had KCR done the same, it would have been the same situation in Telangana.”

Senior Columnist and Mysore MP Pratap Simha tweeted: “Other Chief Ministers should learn from KCR.” Bollywood actor Sonu Sood said: “True leader. Salute.” Noted Badminton player Jwala Gutta tweeted: “Great Press Address by our CM. We need such leadership in time like this.” CNN senior journalist Payal Mehta tweeted: “Is there any other matter that created confidence than this? The CM said migrant labour need not worry, we will bear any expense, they are our partners, they can live happily in the State, the CM assured.”

Miss South India Shivani tweeted: “Telangana people have elected the right leader.” Noted film producer Shobhu Yarlagadda tweeted: “In the backdrop of Corona, the assurance given by KCR to migrant labour and farmers should spread across the country.”