ADVERTISEMENT

Telangana CM announces job and land to world cup winner Mohammed Siraj

Updated - July 09, 2024 07:58 pm IST

Published - July 09, 2024 07:08 pm IST

V V SUBRAHMANYAM
V.V. SUBRAHMANYAM

Fast bowler gifts a team India jersey to Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy.

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy directed officials to allot land and a government job on behalf of the State government to ICC T-20 World Cup-2024 winning team member Mohammed Siraj who brought fame to India and Telangana.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Chief Minister congratulated Siraj, who met him in Hyderabad on Tuesday along with former Indian skipper Mohd Azharuddin. R&B Minister Komatireddy Venkata Reddy and Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy were also present.

The Chief Minister directed officials to take steps to identify land in Hyderabad or around it immediately. Also, the officials were asked to take steps to give him a government job.

After sharing the winning moments with the Chief Minister, Siraj gifted team India’s jersey to Mr. Reddy. “It is a matter of pride that our Telangana cricketer was a member of the World Cup-winning team. Wish Siraj would inspire many more youngsters to dream big and realise their goals,” Mr Revanth Reddy said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US