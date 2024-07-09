CM announces job and land to world cup winner Mohammed Siraj

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy directed officials to allot land and a government job on behalf of the State government to ICC T-20 World Cup-2024 winning team member Mohammed Siraj who brought fame to India and Telangana.

The Chief Minister congratulated Siraj, who met him in Hyderabad on Tuesday along with former Indian skipper Mohd Azharuddin. R&B Minister Komatireddy Venkata Reddy and Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy were also present.

The Chief Minister directed officials to take steps to identify land in Hyderabad or around it immediately. Also, the officials were asked to take steps to give him a government job.

After sharing the winning moments with the Chief Minister, Siraj gifted team India’s jersey to Mr. Reddy. “It is a matter of pride that our Telangana cricketer was a member of the World Cup-winning team. Wish Siraj would inspire many more youngsters to dream big and realise their goals,” Mr Revanth Reddy said.