CM announces financial assistance of ₹1 lakh each to those qualifying civil services mains exam

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has announced his government’s resolve to extend financial assistance to aspirants who qualify the civil services mains examinations and are appearing for interview for selection to the coveted All India Services posts.

The Chief Minister said the government would provide an assistance of ₹1 lakh each to students who qualify the mains examinations on the lines of the assistance that is being provided to those who qualified the preliminary exam and are appearing for the civil services mains examinations. Mr. Revanth Reddy was speaking at a meeting organised in connection with distribution of cheques of ₹1 lakh each to over 130 youth who qualified for the civil services mains exams this year under Rajiv Civils Abhaya Hastham scheme.

He exhorted the youth to enhance the prestige of the State by securing AIS posts which would be possible through hardwork. While States like Bihar and Rajasthan were able to send several aspirants to the AIS, the same was not the case with Telangana. “The government has decided to instill confidence among the youth aspiring to crack civil services and the meeting has been convened in the Secretariat to show our commitment,” he said.

In this context, he said there was gap between the human resources emerging out of educational institutions and the industry in terms of requirement of skills. “There are complaints from the industry that there is a decline in skilled manpower. This is because of the absence in necessary skill development to the youth,” he said.

The government had therefore decided to open a skill university to bridge the gap and making the qualified youth job ready. The university would be completely industry driven as keeping it under the government’s purview could lead to discrepancies. “We have therefore appointed industry majors as board of directors to university to oversee its operations,” he said.

At the same time, the Chief Minister informed the participants about the government’s commitment to encourage sports so that youth from Telangana could compete in international events like Olympics and win medals. “While smaller countries are able to win several medals, India with its 140 crore population is unable to perform to the desired levels in the Olympics,” he lamented adding that the government drew inspiration from South Korea and was taking steps to rigorously promote sports among the youth.

Mr. Revanth Reddy informed the gathering about his government’s focus on promoting quality education through young India integrated residential schools spread over 20-25 acres in over 100 assembly constituencies. Budgetary allocation of ₹5,000 crore was made for integrated schools this financial year. “The previous government set up residential schools in poultry farms and other rented premises putting students to hardship. It has also diluted the universities and encouraged private educational institutions imposing burden on the poorer sections,” he said adding the posts of vice-chancellors and faculty were vacant in several universities.

The government had decided to fill up the vacancies appointing vice-chancellors and other faculty in the coming days and action would be initiated in this direction within 15 days. Mr. Revanth Reddy took an indirect dig at BRS leaders for trying to provoke students against the Congress government. “While the government is committed to conduct examinations to fill vacant posts, these vested interests are trying to stop those examinations in the fear of losing support of students and youth,” he said.

He said that he along with his Cabinet colleagues were prepared to redress all the grievances raised by youth and students and these sections could approach the government at any point of time if they had some difficulties.

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka said the government had launched a first of its kind scheme to extend financial assistance to youth aspiring to crack the civil services examinations. The scheme was envisaged to encourage youth to take up AIS posts and serve the country.

He appreciated the Singareni management for extending the assistance to aspirants and said the government focussed attention on improving the standards of education right from anganwadi centres to universities.